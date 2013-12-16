By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Dec 16 A Philadelphia abortion
doctor already serving life in prison for murdering babies
during late-term abortions was sentenced on Monday to 30 years
for illegally selling painkillers out of his clinic.
Kermit Gosnell, 72, smiled slightly after he was sentenced
by U.S. District Court Judge Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia for
what prosecutors said was running a "pill mill" that served to
prey on the community.
"Gosnell is nothing other than a common drug dealer,"
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Natali told the judge, referring
to what the government said were 900,000 prescription pain
killers he dispensed between June 2008 and February 2010.
Gosnell told the judge he was concerned less with money and
more with treating patients with pain or addiction problems. He
said he wanted to develop a system for keeping track of
prescription refills.
"Much tighter controls were possible and I was developing
them when I was arrested," said Gosnell, wearing a green prison
jumpsuit.
Since May Gosnell has been serving three life terms without
parole after he was found guilty of the first-degree murders of
three babies. As part of a deal that spared him from the death
penalty, Gosnell waived his right to appeal.
He was also sentenced to up to five years for the
involuntary manslaughter of a patient, Karnamaya Mongar, 41, of
Virginia, who died from a drug overdose after going to him for
an abortion.
On Monday, Rufe sentenced Gosnell to another 30 years, to be
served concurrently with his life terms, for a series of charges
he had pleaded guilty to in May, including conspiracy to
distribute oxycodone, alprazolam, and codeine, and maintaining a
place for the illegal distribution of those drugs.
Gosnell admitted to writing fraudulent prescriptions for
thousands of prescription pills to individuals, in some cases
without performing a medical examination. Customers were allowed
to purchase multiple prescriptions under multiple names,
according to prosecutors.
In January 2010, Gosnell wrote more than 2,300 prescriptions
for controlled substances that were later filled at pharmacies.
It was a drug raid on Gosnell's Women's Medical Society
Clinic in West Philadelphia that led to the discovery of frozen
fetal remains and triggered a grand jury probe that resulted in
murder charges against him.
Graphic testimony at Gosnell's murder trial centered on his
actions at the now-closed clinic that served a predominantly
black and low-income community. The trial cast a spotlight on
the controversial practice of late-term abortions.
A clinic worker testified during the trial that Gosnell had
delivered live babies during botched late-term abortions and cut
their spinal cords.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Alden Bentley)