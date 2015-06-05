June 5 The chairman of Temple University's physics department pleaded not guilty in Philadelphia federal court to four counts of wire fraud for allegedly sharing proprietary U.S. technology with China, his lawyer said on Friday.

Xiaoxing Xi, a 47-year-old American citizen born in China, was arrested and charged in May. Free on bail, he entered his not guilty plea on Thursday and faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

Federal prosecutors said Xi, an expert in the field of superconductivity, had a decade-long relationship with Chinese government entities and third parties and frequently collaborated with them on research.

Xi took a sabbatical from the Philadelphia university from 2002 to 2003 and worked with a U.S. company that invented a device that revolutionized the production of a material for "superconducting" electricity without resistance. The indictment did not identify the company.

Later, Xi bought one of those devices and shared the technology with the Chinese entities in violation of his contract with the company, which prohibited such transfers, prosecutors said.

In exchange, Xi "sought lucrative and prestigious appointments in China," the indictment said.

Xi sent an email in 2010 to an associate in China confirming the delivery of the technology to a laboratory in that country, according to the indictment.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said she could not say whether the device had anything to do with national security.

Peter Zeidenberg, an attorney for Xi, said the professor "steadfastly asserts his innocence to the charges."

Xi has lived in the United States since 1989 and has two U.S.-born children. Xi put his house up as collateral to secure his $100,000 bond, Zeidenberg said.

If convicted, Xi faces a prison sentence of up to 80 years, a fine of up to $1 million and other punishments, the U.S. attorney's office said.

No court dates have been scheduled.

Temple University said Xi remains a faculty member.