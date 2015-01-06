PHOENIX Jan 5 A photo posted on Facebook
depicting what Arizona officials said may have been a family of
sasquatches, attracting hundreds of comments from skeptics and
believers alike, was just a joke, authorities said on Monday.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said there was no
mystery about the image of several dark objects taken by a state
traffic camera and posted on New Year's Day for all to spin
theories about.
"We were just having a little fun," department spokesman Tim
Tait said. "People don't expect government to have a sense of
humor, and we definitely have one."
Officials put the prank into motion with a post that
wondered aloud what the objects were off the side of the road
amid the snowy landscape.
"We might have spotted a family of sasquatches on SR 260
near Heber this afternoon. What do you think?" the entry stated.
As of late on Monday, the post drew more than 2,100 likes
and was shared by more than 3,000 people. About 750 people chose
to offer comments, ranging from saying they always knew the
mysterious beasts existed to those who welcomed the joke.
"[They're] comin back from their new years Cave party...
Probably all hung over," Facebook user Shawn Littlebear quipped.
As for future hoaxes from the department, Tait was
tight-lipped.
"You just never know," he said.
