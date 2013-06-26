June 25 Robert Gilka, director of photography
for National Geographic magazine for 22 years and a mentor to
leading photojournalists, died on Tuesday at age 96, the
National Press Photographers Association said.
He died in hospice care in Arlington, Virginia, following
his third case of pneumonia this year, the NPPA said, citing
photojournalist Bruce Dale.
"There is laughter and there are tears because Bob touched
so many lives in remarkable ways," Chris Johns, National
Geographic's editor in chief, told News Photographer magazine.
"He encouraged us, set standards of excellence and instilled in
us the desire to become better photographers and editors."
Many photographers considered him a legend for how he ran
the photo operation at magazine renowned for its spectacular
images.
In 2006, the Alexia Foundation, which promotes
photojournalism, honored him with a lifetime achievement award.
Gilka was head of the Milwaukee Journal's picture desk
starting in 1952 and joined the staff of National Geographic in
1958 as a picture editor, the NPPA said. He was named
photography director in 1963 and retired from National
Geographic in 1985.
After leaving the magazine, he was an adjunct professor of
photojournalism at Syracuse University until 1992, the NPPA
said.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in New York; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)