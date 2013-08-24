By Kevin Murphy
| LOCUST GROVE, Okla.
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. Aug 24 A few years ago, Jim
Vich would not have dreamed of setting up an elaborate trap to
catch wild hogs.
But that was before Oklahoma was invaded by a plague of pigs
that devour crops, uproot pastures, destroy wildlife habitats,
spread disease to humans and animals, kill trees and even knock
over cemetery stones.
"I started trapping them more or less in self-defense," said
Vich, 60, a livestock farmer in northeast Oklahoma. "They were
tearing up my place."
Oklahoma is battling a wild pig problem that has spread
across the United States. The pigs, evolved from introduced wild
boars or from escaped domestic stock, are prevalent in 36 states
and have been sighted in 47 states, according to authorities who
track their populations.
They are vicious critters that typically grow to 200 pounds,
can run 30 miles per hour, jump three feet high and climb out of
traps with walls up to six feet high, experts say.
"They are the ultimate survivors," said John Mayer, manager
of the environmental science group at the Savannah River
National Laboratory in Aiken, South Carolina. "They can live
pretty much anywhere, eat pretty much anything, they don't have
enough predators and they reproduce faster than any other
mammal."
They seldom appear in the daytime making them hard to count,
but Mayer estimates there are 5.5 million feral pigs nationwide.
There could be up to 8 million, up from a maximum 2 million in
1990, he said.
DESPERATE MEASURES
State and local authorities are increasingly desperate to
stop their advance. Trapping and shooting are the primary means
of eliminating wild pigs, but researchers are also trying to
develop poisons and birth control to control the population.
Some states such as Texas have even authorized hunting from
helicopters.
"They are here to stay and its going to take a huge
concerted effort to get the numbers under control," said Russell
Stevens, a wildlife and fisheries consultant for the
Oklahoma-based Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation.
The federal government is joining the pig purge. The
Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is
preparing a national feral swine plan. President Barack Obama
has proposed $20 million in his proposed 2014 budget for the
plan, U.S. Department of Agriculture officials have said.
Most feral swine give birth starting at 6 to 12 months and
have litters of 6 to 12 piglets twice a year, Mayer said.
Families of pigs have repeatedly used their powerful,
plow-like snouts to uproot the hay fields on Nancy Bond's farm
in northeast Oklahoma. They eat roots and grubs, destroying
fields and making them lumpy and hard to work in, she said.
Chad Hibbs, caretaker of the Mayes County Deer Ranch near
Locust Grove in Oklahoma, pointed to soybean fields shredded by
feasting wild hogs and to deer feeders scraped and battered by
pigs.
Hunters exacerbated the problem in many states by catching
and releasing pigs so they could pursue them, spreading them to
more areas. States such as Oklahoma have made releasing pigs
illegal and Kansas in 2006 banned hunting of wild pigs
altogether.
VICIOUS ANIMALS
Vich, the pig trapper, showed a large trap on a remote part
of his farm that resembles a livestock pen but is rigged with
wires along the ground. He baits the trap with corn in hopes the
pigs will trip the wire and slam the door behind them.
A mechanical engineer by training, Vich said he has trapped
hogs for five or six years and sometimes nabs 9 to 12 pigs at a
time, which he loads into a livestock trailer and takes home to
sell to neighbors for meat.
"They are not happy when they get trapped and they are very
vicious," Vich said. "They would hurt you in a heartbeat if they
got the chance."
Pigs are wandering into urban areas, damaging lawns and
parks and being hit by cars, said Billy Higginbotham, professor
and wildlife and fisheries specialist for the Texas A&M
University Extension Service.
Pigs were introduced into the continental United States in
1539 in what is now Florida and used as a traveling food source
by explorers, said Higginbotham. Most wild pigs evolved from
domestic pigs that escaped into the wild prior to the 1930s,
said the Noble Foundation's Stevens.
Texas is the most pig-plagued state, with an estimated 2.9
million in 2011, Higginbotham said. They are present in all but
one of the state's 254 counties. Florida is second and
California third, according to Stevens.
Dale Nolte, the man at the U.S. Department of Agriculture
charged with drawing up a plan to stop the pig pestilence, is
blunt about the objective.
"In states with emerging populations of feral swine, our
goal is to eliminate them," Nolte said.
(Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune and Tim
Dobbyn)