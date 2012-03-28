* U.S. agency violated privacy law by disclosing HIV status
* Pilot sued government for damages for emotional distress
* Conservative justices hold sway in 5-3 ruling
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Supreme Court
ruled on Wednesday that a pilot from San Francisco, whose status
as HIV-infected was disclosed by one federal agency to another
one in violation of a privacy law, cannot sue for damages for
mental and emotional distress.
By a 5-3 vote with conservative justices holding sway, the
court overturned a ruling by a U.S. appeals court in California
and held that violations of a 1974 federal privacy law allowed
only for actual damages such as out-of-pocket financial losses.
The case stemmed from an investigation dubbed "Operation
Safe Pilot" by the U.S. Transportation Department and the Social
Security Administration. It checked information by government
agencies concerning 45,000 pilots in northern California.
Investigators learned from the Social Security
Administration that San Francisco pilot Stanmore Cooper had
obtained disability benefits in 1995 because of his HIV
condition. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.
Cooper in 1994 had reapplied for a pilot's license without
disclosing his medical condition to the Federal Aviation
Administration. His illness at the time, if revealed, would have
disqualified him from getting a license.
When the FAA learned about Cooper's condition, his license
was revoked and he was charged with making false statements to
the federal government. He pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000.
Cooper then sued the federal government in 2007, claiming he
was entitled to damages for mental and emotional distress under
the 1974 Privacy Act because the Social Security administration
improperly turned over information about his medical condition
without his consent.
The Supreme Court agreed with the federal government's
argument that the law provided only for actual damages, not for
emotional or mental injuries such as anxiety, or sleeplessness,
as claimed by Cooper.
Government lawyers said that if Congress, in adopting the
law, had intended uncapped emotional distress damages it would
have said so clearly.
Justice Samuel Alito said in the majority opinion that the
privacy law does not "unequivocally authorize an award of
damages for mental or emotional distress." He was joined by
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Antonin Scalia, Anthony
Kennedy and Clarence Thomas.
Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen
Breyer dissented. Justice Elena Kagan did not participate in the
decision.
The Supreme Court agreed to decide the issue after
conflicting federal appeals court rulings.
The Supreme Court case is Federal Aviation Administration v.
Cooper, No., 10-1024.
(Editing by Will Dunham)