By Neale Gulley
| BUFFALO, N.Y.
BUFFALO, N.Y. May 18 An airline pilot was
arrested Friday morning at Buffalo Niagara International Airport
after security screeners discovered a loaded revolver in his
baggage.
Brett Dieter, 52, of Barbersville, Virginia, arrived at the
upstate New York airport Friday to pilot a flight to New York
City's LaGuardia International Airport for Piedmont Airlines, a
passenger airline that subcontracts under U.S. Airways.
While at a security checkpoint, a scan of Dieter's bag
revealed a .357 magnum revolver loaded with five rounds. It was
not immediately clear if the pistol was in his carry-on
luggage.
Federal prosecutors in Buffalo allege he began traveling
with the weapon when he reported for work on May 16 on a flight
from Charlottesville, Virginia, to LaGuardia, but skipped a
security screening of his baggage.
"The defendant did not submit this bag to X-ray screening at
the Charlottesville airport," the federal indictment states.
Deiter, and the gun, traveled on "several other flights"
over a two-day period, prosecutors allege.
He is charged with unlawfully possessing a concealed
firearm, a charge punishable by 10 years in jail and a $250,000
fine.
U.S. Attorney William Hochul, whose office in Buffalo is
handling the case, said Dieter shouldn't have been allowed to
carry the gun, although sometimes, exceptions are made for law
enforcement officials.
"In this day and age, we simply can't afford to have anyone
ignore these important regulations," he said in a statement
issued following the arrest.
Dieter is due in court next week to answer the charge.
U.S. airline pilots who receive special training may carry
guns in the cockpit but are not allowed to have them elsewhere
in the plane or in airport terminals. The program began some 10
years ago following the Sept. 11, 2001 aircraft hijacking
attacks.
