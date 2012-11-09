By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Nov 9 The JetBlue Airways pilot
whose behavior on a flight forced the plane to make an emergency
landing in Texas was ordered conditionally released by a federal
judge in Amarillo, Texas, on Friday.
U.S. District Judge Mary Lou Robinson ruled Clayton Osbon,
49, "would not create a substantial risk of bodily injury to
another person or serious damage to the property of another" if
released.
Osbon pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in July to a
criminal charge of interference with a flight crew and was
ordered examined by psychiatrists for the U.S. Bureau of
Prisons. A judge ruled him not guilty by reason of insanity and
Osbon was sent to the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North
Carolina.
On a March 27 flight from New York City to Las Vegas, Osbon
began running through the aisles of the plane screaming about
Iraq, Iran and al Qaeda, yelling, "We're not going to Vegas" and
"You'd better start praying now!" An FBI report says the first
officer on the flight managed to lock Osbon out of the cabin
while passengers subdued him and another pilot made the decision
to land in Amarillo.
A psychiatrist later attributed the incident to a brief
psychiatric disorder brought on by lack of sleep, according to
court documents.
Robinson set out a number of conditions for Osbon's release,
including a stipulation that he not board a plane without court
permission. He also is prohibited from communicating with anyone
who was on board the JetBlue flight. He is forbidden from
purchasing alcohol, using any controlled substances and must
follow the psychological care recommended by his physicians.
Osbon will be released after his lawyers and federal
prosecutors agree on a date. Robinson said in her written order
that neither federal prosecutors nor the government objected to
his release.
Osbon could have received up to 20 years in prison or been
committed to a mental health facility.
Several passengers on board the flight have sued the
airline, claiming JetBlue should have known that Osbon was not
fit to fly that day.