(Adds statement from Pinkberry and details on Young's training
and past convictions)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Nov 8 Pinkberry co-founder Young
Lee, who brought a sleek design to the international yogurt
chain, was found guilty on Friday of assault with a deadly
weapon for beating a homeless man with a tire iron at a Los
Angeles freeway off-ramp in 2011, prosecutors said.
The attack occurred in June 2011 when Young, a South Korean
kick boxer-turned-architect who parted ways with the frozen
yogurt chain in 2010, got out of a Range Rover at an off-ramp of
a Los Angeles freeway and beat the transient with a tire iron.
Young, who could face up to seven years in prison when he is
sentenced in January, apparently believed the man had
disrespected him and his then-fiancee by exposing a sexually
explicit tattoo, said Los Angeles County District Attorney's
Office spokeswoman Jane Robison.
The 12-person jury, which was split evenly between men and
women, deliberated just over a day in Los Angeles Superior Court
before reaching a verdict.
The jury found the attack had caused great bodily injury to
the victim, Donald Bolding, who suffered a broken left forearm
and cuts to his head in the attack, the District Attorney's
Office said in a statement.
In testimony during a preliminary hearing last year, the
homeless man, Bolding, said Young approached him and accused him
of being disrespectful, according to City News Service.
"I'm befuddled. I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'
That's when he hits me with the tire iron," Bolding testified.
This was not the first criminal case for Young, 49. In 2001,
he pleaded no contest to felony possession of cocaine and a
misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm and was
sentenced to two days in jail and three years of probation,
Robison said.
An attorney for Young, who co-founded Pinkberry in 2005 with
his former wife, entrepreneur Shelly Hwang, did not return a
call or e-mail seeking comment.
"Mr. Young Lee has no involvement with Pinkberry, our
partners or our more than 250 stores worldwide," Laura Jakobsen,
a spokeswoman for the company, said in a statement. "Pinkberry
ended its ties with Mr. Lee formally in 2010."
Jakobsen declined to comment on whether Young, who was
arrested in January 2012 after arriving in Los Angeles on a
flight from South Korea, retains any ownership stake in the
privately held company.
He was trained at Parson The New School for Design in New
York and brought a sleek, modern architecture to the company
that helped attract celebrities and hipsters alike to its
locations. Pinkberry, a franchise business, spawned a number of
frozen yogurt imitators.
Young at one point had a home in Malibu, in Southern
California, Robison said. The property was sold in October 2012
for over $3 million, according to a public listing.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston,
Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)