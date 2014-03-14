(Adds details of crime, background)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, March 14 A co-founder of the
Pinkberry frozen yogurt chain who was convicted last year of
beating a homeless man with a tire iron over a tattoo he
considered disrespectful was sentenced on Friday to seven years
in prison.
Young Lee, a 49-year-old South Korean kick
boxer-turned-architect who parted ways with Pinkberry in 2010,
was convicted in November of assault with a deadly weapon, along
with special allegations that he caused great bodily injuries to
his victim.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's
Office said Lee was sentenced to the maximum of four years in
prison for the assault, with an additional three years for the
special allegations.
Lee may also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim,
who suffered a broken forearm and cuts to his head in the June
2011 attack, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors say Donald Bolding was panhandling at a Los
Angeles freeway off-ramp when he flashed a sexually explicit
tattoo on his belly at Lee, his then-fiancee and another man in
the couple's Range Rover.
Lee drove away from the scene but returned a short time
later, chased down the transient and beat him with a tire iron
before several people intervened, Deputy District Attorney Bobby
Zoumberakis said in a statement.
Lee left the country following the attack but was arrested
when he returned in January 2012. Prosecutors say he threatened
the man who was riding in the Range Rover to keep quiet about
the incident.
Along with his former wife, entrepreneur Shelly Hwang, Lee
helped start Pinkberry in 2005 and was credited with bringing a
sleek, modern architecture to the company that helped attract
celebrities and hipsters alike to its locations.
Pinkberry, a franchise business, spawned a number of frozen
yogurt imitators.
In 2001, Lee pleaded no contest to felony possession of
cocaine and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm
and was sentenced to two days in jail and three years of
probation, according to prosecutors.
