By Devika Krishna Kumar and Liz Hampton
NEW YORK/HOUSTON Nov 2 Major airlines including
Delta, United and American could face higher fuel costs if U.S.
regulators allow Colonial Pipeline Co to stop shipping a dirtier
blend of jet fuel by 2018.
The Colonial system carries most of the jet fuel that is
delivered via pipeline to the East Coast and used by busy
airports serving New York, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, along
with U.S. military bases.
The pipeline company said earlier this month it would ask
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for permission to halt
shipments of high-sulfur jet fuel and diesel.
Preliminary estimates indicate that jet fuel prices could
rise significantly if Colonial wins approval, said John
Heimlich, chief economist for the industry trade group Airlines
for America (A4A).
Rising fuel prices could make certain flights unprofitable,
forcing airlines to cut service and sell fewer seats - likely at
higher prices.
It would take jet fuel price increases of 30 to 50 cents per
gallon to have a big impact on pricing or flight availability,
said Robert Mann, an industry consultant and former executive at
American and other airlines. Jet fuel in the New York Harbor
traded at about $1.44 per gallon as of Tuesday.
A Colonial spokeswoman said the pipeline company was
discussing its regulatory proposal with affected airlines but
declined further comment to Reuters.
The move would allow Colonial, which daily ships more than 3
million barrels of petroleum products, to more efficiently move
more low-sulfur products through its pipeline. Cutting down on
dirtier fuels would reduce so-called "transmix," which occurs
when high-sulfur and low-sulfur products are combined. The
resulting mixture has to be refined or blended again.
Colonial has not specified what it intends to ship in place
of high-sulfur fuels. But the pipeline has been full for about
four years, and Colonial would likely see strong demand for any
open space.
The company shut its gasoline pipeline for the second time
in less than two months on Monday after an explosion in Alabama
killed one worker and injured five others. It briefly shut the
distillates line as well, which transports jet fuel.
American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental
Holdings Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp declined
to comment on Colonial's regulatory proposal, referring
questions to A4A. A spokeswoman for Southwest Airlines Co
declined to comment, saying the airline is still
evaluating the plan.
Delta Air Lines Inc may be more insulated from fuel
price shocks than others because the company operates a refinery
in the northeast U.S. that is heavily geared toward jet fuel
production. Delta did not respond to requests for comment.
SHIFTING REGULATIONS, DEMAND
Colonial's plan is driven largely by waning demand for
high-sulfur fuels. Railroad and marine transportation companies,
for instance, are using less high-sulfur diesel fuel in response
to environmental regulations.
Sulfur levels in jet fuel are not currently regulated,
however, and the industry still uses high-sulfur fuels widely,
in part because they have better lubricating qualities for
airplane engines.
Airlines can and do use a range of cleaner fuels, Heimlich
said, which Colonial would continue to ship under its proposal.
But airlines are concerned that many refiners could take years
to make upgrades required to produce jet fuel to Colonial's
proposed low-sulfur standard.
Some refiners would need to invest in desulfurization units
known as hydrotreaters, said David Hackett, president of the
energy consultancy Stillwater Associates. Or they could update
their facilities to process sweet crude instead of high-sulfur
sour crude.
Either way, refinery costs would go up, and the transition
would take time, raising the prospect of airline fuel shortages.
"Three years is minimum," Hackett said.
POLITICAL, LOGISTICAL CHALLENGES
Colonial needs permission from the energy commission to stop
shipments of high-sulfur fuel, and the airlines can exert
influence on that process.
A commission spokeswoman declined to comment, noting that
Colonial's proposal has not been formally filed with the agency.
At stake is a large portion of the about 400,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of jet fuel that moves from the U.S. Gulf to the East
Coast via pipeline, according to U.S. Energy Department data.
About two-thirds of East Coast jet fuel demand is currently met
by pipeline flows from the Gulf Coast, according to analysts at
Energy Aspects.
If Colonial wins approval, airports in the southeastern U.S.
may turn to Kinder Morgan's 700,000 barrel-per-day
Plantation Pipeline, which has less than a third of Colonial's
capacity. Kinder Morgan, in a statement, said it is "evaluating
the changing market conditions" before considering any expansion
of shipping high-sulfur jet fuel.
If Plantation and other interstate pipelines followed
Colonial's lead, it could make supplying airports even more
challenging.
Trucking fuel to major airports is not feasible due to the
sheer volume of fuel needed.
Waterborne shipments could be expensive, in part due to the
Jones Act, a maritime policy which requires goods transported by
water between U.S. ports to be carried on U.S.-flagged ships.
That may make it cheaper to import jet fuel, particularly from
Europe.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Liz Hampton
in Houston; additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York;
Editing by David Gaffen and Brian Thevenot)