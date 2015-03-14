By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 California's chief
utility regulator on Friday urged a record $1.6 billion penalty
against Pacific Gas & Electric stemming from its deadly 2010 San
Bruno natural gas pipeline rupture and fire near San Francisco,
a $200 million increase over an earlier proposal.
The newly proposed sum, sought by California Public
Utilities Commission President Michael Picker, is an alternative
to a $1.4 billion penalty recommended in September by
administrative law judges for the agency. The five-member
commission could vote on the recommendations as soon as April 9.
Either sum would mark the largest safety-related penalty
ever imposed by the commission, dwarfing a $38 million fine
against PG&E over a 2008 natural gas explosion in Rancho
Cordova, the agency has said.
The latest proposal includes an $850 million shareholder
penalty that would pay for gas transmission pipeline safety
infrastructure, a $300 million fine and a one-time $400 million
bill credit to be spread across PG&E's gas customers.
Picker said proposal would shift the bulk of the money
raised from the penalty from the state's general fund to safety
measures.
When added to disallowances already adopted in a prior CPUC
decision, the penalties and remedies would exceed $2.2 billion,
the commission said.
The pipeline explosion on Sept. 9, 2010, in San Bruno, a
city just south of San Francisco, destroyed an entire
neighborhood, killing eight people and injuring 58 others.
The National Transportation Safety Board later blamed the
utility for a lax approach to pipeline safety and faulted
regulators for weak oversight.
A PG&E spokesman said the company was reviewing the new
proposal, and called on the commission to resolve its gas
pipeline investigations in a timely manner.
"We have respectfully asked that the commission ensure that
the penalty is reasonable and proportionate and takes into
consideration the company's investments and actions to promote
safety. Moreover, we continue believe any penalty should
directly benefit public safety," said Keith Stephens, senior
director of corporate relations.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Robert Birsel)