By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 California's chief
utility regulator on Thursday ordered Pacific Gas & Electric
Corp to pay a record $1.6 billion in fines and other
penalties stemming from its deadly 2010 San Bruno natural gas
pipeline rupture and fire near San Francisco.
The sum marks the largest penalty ever imposed by the
five-member California Public Utilities Commission, dwarfing a
$38 million fine against PG&E for a 2008 natural gas explosion
in Rancho Cordova, California, according to the agency.
Commission President Michael Picker said the order also
ranked as "one of the biggest utility sanctions in U.S.
history."
PG&E Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tony Earley said
his company was still reviewing the ruling but did not expect to
appeal it.
The latest penalties cover nearly 3,800 violations of state
and federal laws and regulations that two administrative law
judges for the commission found in connection with PG&E's
pipeline network, including the 2010 explosion.
The enforcement action includes an $850 million shareholder
penalty that would pay for gas transmission pipeline safety
infrastructure; a $300 million fine; a $400 million billing
credit to be spread across PG&E's gas customers; and $50 million
in other remedies to enhance pipeline safety.
As approved by the commission, the penalties must be borne
entirely by PG&E's shareholders and may not be passed on to the
utility's customers.
When added to disallowances already adopted in a prior CPUC
decision, the penalties and remedies would exceed $2.2 billion,
the commission said.
The pipeline explosion on Sept. 9, 2010, in San Bruno, a
city just south of San Francisco, destroyed an entire
neighborhood, killing eight people and injuring 58 others.
The National Transportation Safety Board later blamed the
utility for a lax approach to pipeline safety and faulted state
regulators for weak oversight.
In a statement announcing the penalty, Picker addressed his
agency's share of responsibility in the tragedy.
"PG&E failed to uphold the public's trust. The CPUC failed
to keep vigilant. Lives were lost. Numerous people were injured.
Homes were destroyed," he said. "We must do everything we can to
ensure that nothing like this happens again."
In his statement Earley said his utility was "deeply sorry
for this tragic event, and we have dedicated ourselves to
re-earning the trust of our customers and the communities we
serve."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Writing and additional reporting by
Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech)