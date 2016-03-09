OTTAWA, March 9 The United States sees no urgent need for a new energy pipeline between Canada and the United States, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday, in a broadcast interview ahead of a visit to Washington by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The U.S. government will evaluate new proposals individually, but is looking at new, cleaner technologies, Kerry said to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"We have some 300 pipelines, it's not as if we're pipeline-less," Kerry said, according to a story on the broadcaster's website. "Things change, technologies in particular help to change things, and we need to push the technology curve."

Trudeau will attend a state dinner on Thursday, becoming the first Canadian leader to do so since 1997, as the two countries aim to fix a frayed relationship.

U.S. President Barack Obama last year blocked the cross-border Keystone XL crude oil pipeline proposed by TransCanada Corp in a victory for environmentalists. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Ottawa; Editing by David Gregorio)