NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. federal regulators have not
yet approved the full restart of Colonial Pipeline's original
gasoline line after a leak in September caused an outage of more
than 12 days, restricting supply to millions of Americans in the
Southeast.
Colonial Pipeline said on Tuesday it would resume work to
remove a bypass line it had constructed as a workaround after
the spill and restart the original gasoline line by
mid-November. Work had been halted after a fatal explosion last
week, several miles from the September spill.
A restart plan has not yet been approved for the restart of
the line, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of
Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety
Administration (PHMSA) told Reuters.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)