NEW YORK, Sept 14 Colonial Pipeline Co said on Wednesday a leak in one of its refined products lines spilled about 6,000 barrels of gasoline in Shelby County, Alabama.

The company had shut down its main gasoline and distillates lines on Friday after discovering the leak. It has since restarted Line 2, its distillate line, and expects to restart Line 1, its gasoline line, completely by this weekend.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.