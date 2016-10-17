UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Russia agree oil output cuts until March 2018
* Ministers pledge 'to do whatever it takes' to cut stockpiles
NEW YORK Oct 17 Dakota Access LLC, operator of the controversial pipeline carrying oil from North Dakota to the U.S. Gulf Coast, said on Monday that construction equipment burned by unknown individuals over the weekend cost millions of dollars.
Authorities suspect arson in the fire, which took place in Reasnor, Iowa, along the construction of the pipeline route, according to an AP report.
The Standing Rock Sioux oppose the 1,100-mile (1,886-km) pipeline being developed by Energy Transfer Partners LP, which they say threatens water supply and sacred sites. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Ministers pledge 'to do whatever it takes' to cut stockpiles
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, May 15 There is an increasing risk of oversupply in the global coal market as producers respond to higher prices, though power demand in countries such as Indonesia may absorb some extra output, producers and analysts said at an Asian coal conference. The global coal market is forecast to be in an oversupply of 16 million tonnes this year, Noble Resources chief coal analyst Rodrigo Echeverri said on Monday.