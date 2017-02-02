Feb 2 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway pipeline is expected to resume service on or before Tuesday following its closure due to a leak in Collin County, Texas, earlier this week, the company said on Thursday.

The company continued to make progress in repairing its 30-inch (76-cm) diameter pipeline, which was struck by a third-party contractor on Monday, according to a company statement.

The 400,000-barrel-per-day pipeline, which brings crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, down to the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a joint venture between Enterprise Products Partners LP, the operator, and Enbridge Inc.. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)