Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
Feb 2 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway pipeline is expected to resume service on or before Tuesday following its closure due to a leak in Collin County, Texas, earlier this week, the company said on Thursday.
The company continued to make progress in repairing its 30-inch (76-cm) diameter pipeline, which was struck by a third-party contractor on Monday, according to a company statement.
The 400,000-barrel-per-day pipeline, which brings crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, down to the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a joint venture between Enterprise Products Partners LP, the operator, and Enbridge Inc.. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.