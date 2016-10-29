Oct 29 Native American leaders vowed on Saturday
to protest through the winter against a North Dakota oil
pipeline they say threatens water resources and sacred lands and
are weighing lawsuits over police treatment of arrested
protesters.
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II said he and
other tribal leaders were working on providing food, heat and
shelter for protesters opposed to the $3.8 billion Dakota Access
Pipeline.
"We're just working through some technical details as far as
where the land is, and the type of land that can be used for
some permanent structures," Archambault, who was flanked by
Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier, told reporters in
Mandan, North Dakota.
At least 10 shelters were being readied on tribal land
against temperatures that can fall below -35 Fahrenheit (-37
Celsius) for days at time, he said.
"Let's reroute the pipeline. It doesn't have to put our
Opponents of the pipeline scheduled an afternoon rally at
the state capitol in Bismarck against the 1,172-mile (1,885-km)
pipeline being built by companies led by Energy Transfer
Partners LP. It would offer the fastest route to bring
Bakken shale oil from North Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast
refineries.
The project has drawn opposition from the Standing Rock
Sioux Tribe, as well as environmental activists, who say it
threatens water supplies as well as sacred tribal sites. More
than 400 protesters have been arrested since Aug. 10.
Archambault said his tribe may pursue a class action
over police tactics on Thursday. Officers in riot gear swept
through a protester camp on private land using pepper spray,
bean bag rounds and an audio cannon against demonstrators who
refused to leave. At least 142 people were arrested
on Thursday and Friday.
The Morton County Sheriff's Department has said some
protesters set fire to roadblocks and threw rocks, bottles and
homemade gasoline bombs at officers.
Frazier said elderly women had been pepper-sprayed and some
detainees had been held in dog kennels.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said the state
Department of Corrections had inspected and approved the holding
area for those arrested.
Detainees had been sent to jails around the state, and many
had been released after promising to appear in court, she said.
Preskey said the protest site was quiet on Saturday.
The U.S. government in September halted construction on part
of the pipeline. The affected area includes land under Lake
Oahe, a reservoir on the Missouri River where the line was
supposed to cross.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is deciding whether to
grant the pipeline company an easement to build under the lake.
Two-thirds of tribal members at the Standing Rock Reservation
are jobless and average yearly income is $4,421, according to
North Plains Reservation Aid, a charity.
Opposition to the pipeline has been backed by celebrities
and actors, including Mark Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley, Susan
Sarandon, Chris Hemsworth and Riley Keough.
