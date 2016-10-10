WASHINGTON Oct 10 The U.S. Army and Departments of Interior and Justice on Monday asked the company building the Dakota Access pipeline to voluntarily halt construction within 20 miles of a contested section of the proposed route.

The joint statement comes a day after a federal appeals court lifted an injuction and allowed construction of the controversial oil pipeline.

The Army is still reviewing concerns raised by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and other tribal nations about the pipeline's path, the joint statement said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)