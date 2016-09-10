By Dave Thompson
| CANNON BALL, N.D., Sept 10
CANNON BALL, N.D., Sept 10 Native Americans
protesting construction of a North Dakota oil pipeline near land
they consider sacred on Saturday quietly celebrated the U.S.
government's decision to pause construction on federally owned
land, and vowed to press for a full halt to the project.
On Friday, the Obama administration temporarily halted
construction on federal land of the planned pipeline that has
angered the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and asked the company
behind the project to suspend nearby work.
The move came shortly after a federal judge in Washington
rejected a request from Native Americans for a court order to
block the project.
The government's action reflected the success of growing
protests over the proposed $3.7 billion pipeline crossing four
states which have sparked a renewal of Native American activism.
The Standing Rock Sioux, whose tribal lands are a half-mile
south of the proposed route, say the pipeline would desecrate
sacred burial and prayer sites, and could leak oil into the
Missouri and Cannon Ball rivers, on which the tribe relies for
water.
On Saturday, many activists in Cannon Ball, North Dakota,
touted the latest victory, but said its temporary nature meant
they would not end their protests, echoing Friday statements by
Standing Rock Sioux leaders.
"This could go all winter, and into next summer," said Lance
Dorian, spokesman for a group from the Rosebud Reservation in
South Dakota that has set up camp on the south side of the
Cannon Ball River, on Standing Rock land. "We're in it for the
long haul."
His tribe had set up big Army-style tents as well as a
kitchen.
With prayer and song as well as the occasional drum beat in
the background, activists vowed not to leave.
"We won the day," said environmental activist John Wauthen
from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. "There's a long fight still ahead of
us."
Opposition to the pipeline has drawn support from 200 Native
American tribes, as well as from activists and celebrities.
Speaking from the red carpet at the Toronto International
Film Festival world premiere of "Snowden" on Friday, actress
Shailene Woodley, who has backed efforts to halt the pipeline,
lauded the U.S. government's decision.
"It's about damn time," she said. "I'm extremely grateful
and I hope that that momentum continues to move forward."
Dakota Access, subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners LP
that is building the pipeline, declined to comment on
Saturday.
Brigham McCown, an industry consultant and former head of
pipeline regulator U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration, said the federal action came "out of left field"
and was unprecedented.
"We don't know what the implications are, other than that
it's going to have a huge chilling effect on our national
ability to move forward with infrastructure projects," he said.
(Reporting by Dave Thompson in Cannon Ball, North Dakota,
Catherine Ngai and Joseph Ax in New York and Rollo Ross in
Toronto, Writing by Ben Klayman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)