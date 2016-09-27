(In 10th paragraph, corrects first name of White House Domestic
Policy Council director to Cecilia, not Celia)
By Ernest Scheyder and Valerie Volcovici
CANNON BALL, N.D./WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Three days
after guard dogs attacked Native Americans protesting an oil
pipeline project in North Dakota in early September, an
unprecedented event took place at the White House.
Brian Cladoosby, president of the National Congress of
American Indians, which represents more than 500 tribes, spoke
to nearly a dozen of President Barack Obama's Cabinet-level
advisers at a September 6 meeting of the White House's
three-year-old Native American Affairs Council.
It was the first time a tribal leader addressed a session of
the council, and Cladoosby was invited in his role as the Indian
Congress' leader.
Cladoosby, a Swinomish Indian from Washington state, spoke
twice at the one-hour roundtable. He told Reuters he praised the
Obama administration in his opening statement for its track
record on Native American issues such as pushing to reform the
Indian Health Service.
But when Cladoosby gave his closing speech, he delivered an
impassioned request to his audience: stand with Native Americans
who have united with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and block
construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,100 mile conduit
to get oil from North Dakota to Illinois.
That plea marked one of the previously unreported turning
points in a drama that played out since February and culminated
September 9 with an about face by the U.S. government, from
giving the pipeline a green light to backing a request from
North Dakota's Standing Rock Sioux to halt construction of the
pipeline.
The tribe fears sacred sites could be destroyed during the
line's construction and that a future oil spill would pollute
its drinking water.
This month's win for the tribe, which could be reversed by
regulators, is a rare instance of protests resulting in quick
federal action and the triumph of an unusual alliance between
environmentalists and Native Americans, who both say they were
emboldened by the defeat of the Keystone XL pipeline last fall.
It also was the most galvanizing movement in Native American
politics in decades, some tribal leaders said, as Crow, Navajo,
Sioux and other traditional rivals united to fight what they
considered an assault on their way of life.
Cladoosby did not play a high-profile role in the early days
of the pipeline controversy. But that day he spoke to a high
echelon of power, including Secretary of the Interior Sally
Jewell, White House Domestic Policy Council director Cecilia
Munoz, and the heads of the Departments of Energy; Agriculture;
Education; Health and Human Services; and the Environmental
Protection Agency, according to a senior administration official
who asked not to be named and to a photo of attendees seen by
Reuters.
"The world is watching," he said in prepared remarks shared
with Reuters.
A few days earlier, video of pipeline security personnel in
North Dakota armed with guard dogs and mace trying to disperse
protesters went viral on social media.
One of the first videos was taken and posted on Facebook
by Lonnie Favel, a member of Utah's Ute tribe who
traveled to North Dakota to support the protests.
"I was getting messages of support from New Zealand, from
Europe, from all over the world," Favel said.
Until then, Obama had not weighed in on the Dakota dispute
even though he personally had visited the Standing Rock in June
2014.
Just a day after Cladoosby issued his plea to administration
officials, Obama attended a young leaders conference in Laos
where a Malaysian woman asked him about the Dakota Access
pipeline and how he could ensure a clean water supply and
protect ancestral land.
Obama said he needed to ask his staff for more information,
but touted his track record protecting Native Americans'
"ancestral lands, sacred sites, waters and hunting grounds,"
adding, "this is something that I hope will continue as we go
forward."
A FATEFUL DECISION
In late 2014, pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners
made a fateful decision.
Dallas-based ETP chose to route its proposed Dakota Access
pipeline away from North Dakota's capital, Bismarck, and
southward within half a mile of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's
reservation.
Part of its rationale, laid out in a report for the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers, which regulates infrastructure projects
that traverse certain inland waterways, was that the route would
avoid Bismarck and thus pose no threat to the city's water
supply. The Bismarck route also is more populated and thus would
require more easements from multiple landowners. Ironically,
that 139-page report concluded the Standing Rock route would
raise "no environmental justice issues" because the pipeline
would not cross tribal lands.
The Army Corps' decision angered environmental activists and
unwittingly introduced a powerful new element into the
environmental movement: Indian rights groups, who quickly tapped
into an extensive network of green activists forged during five
long years of protests against TransCanada's Keystone
XL pipeline, which Obama formally nixed last November.
CAMPAIGN GAINS STEAM
The protest gained steam in February when Standing Rock
Sioux leaders asked for legal help from Earthjustice, an
environmental law group that had previously helped U.S. tribes
and Canadian First Nations fight Kinder Morgan's Trans
Mountain pipeline, according to Jan Hasselman, an attorney from
Earthjustice working on the North Dakota case, and tribal
leaders.
Two months later, about 18 tribe members started praying
daily near the pipeline's planned route in North Dakota. The
participants would grow in size, creating a group called the
Sacred Stone Camp.
The international environmental movement soon took notice,
including, 350.org, an environmentalist group that helped defeat
the Keystone XL pipeline. In July, the group sent a delegation
to the Sacred Stone Camp to see how they could help.
In many ways, the Dakota Access pipeline drew its
inspiration from the fight to stop the Keystone XL pipeline,
according to organizers from 350 and other environmental groups.
"We didn't have to totally reinvent the wheel," said Josh
Nelson of Credo, a progressive advocacy group.
By then the Sacred Stone Camp, located alongside the
confluence of the Cannon Ball and Missouri rivers about an hour
south of Bismarck, had swollen in size to thousands, forming a
de facto town of tents, teepees and trailers, a school, medic,
communal kitchen, horse corrals and a legal clinic.
The tribal members and environmentalists agreed to seize on
the U.S. Army Corps' "fast-tracking" of permits for the pipeline
in late July, which they argued was illegal and a violation of
tribal rights, 350.org told Reuters. In this case, the Corps had
the right to approve pipelines in general and consider specific
local concerns, such as Native issues, if appropriate. The Corps
said it effectively considered its due diligence requirement met
when it green lit the line in July.
Later that same month, the tribe filed suit against the Army
Corps in federal court.
INTERNAL RIFT
While the government's reversal in September caught most by
surprise, a March 29 letter from the Department of the Interior
to the Army Corps reviewed by Reuters shows that disagreements
within the administration had been percolating for months.
The Interior department, which is responsible for protecting
Native Americans' welfare, said the Army Corps "did not
adequately justify or otherwise support its conclusion that
there would be no significant impacts upon the surrounding
environment and community" from the pipeline.
Energy Transfer, the Department of Justice, the Army Corps
and the Department of the Interior did not respond to requests
for comment.
The letter presaged the intra-government fighting ahead of
the White House's decision to temporarily block the line.
The federal delay of the pipeline "isn't something that just
fell out of the sky," Archambault, the tribe's chairman, said in
an interview. "We feed (federal regulators) information all the
time on everything that's illegal here."
Archambault declined to discuss responses from federal
regulators he received.
On September 9, just three days after Cladoosby made his
plea at the White House, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg
rejected a request from the tribe to block the $3.7 billion
project.
Minutes after that ruling, the Interior and Justice
Departments, along with the Army Corps, suspended construction
on a two-mile stretch of federal land below the Missouri River.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said federal regulators,
who could still ultimately approve the project, called the pause
to make sure the concerns of all parties were taken into
account. James Gette, a senior official in the environment and
natural resources division of the DOJ, noted in a September 16
hearing that construction was halted mainly because the Dakota
Access pipeline didn't have an easement for the area where the
tribe gets its drinking water.
Protesters have vowed not to leave their camp until the
pipeline is scrapped or moved far away from their reservation.
Their concerns about potential spills, it turns out, have
precedent.
An analysis of government data by Reuters shows that Sunoco
Logistics, the future operator of the pipeline and a
unit of ETP, has had the highest rate of spills since 2010 than
any of its competitors. Sunoco told Reuters it has
taken measures to reduce its spill rate.
Cladoosby admits he "was really surprised" by the fast
moving events after his strategically-timed entreaty.
He will be back at the White House on Monday and Tuesday.
Leaders of 567 native American tribes will meet with Obama in
Washington to tackle a range of issues facing Native Americans
from economic development to environmental protection -
including the Dakota Access pipeline.
(Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg, Ruthy Munoz, Julia
Harte and Timothy Gardner; Writing By Terry Wade and Ernest
Scheyder; editing by Eric Effron and Edward Tobin)