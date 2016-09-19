(Repeats to additional customers with no changes to text)
By Catherine Ngai and Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK/CANNON BALL, NORTH DAKOTA, Sept 19 A
potential rerouting of a long-anticipated pipeline at the center
of a protest in North Dakota would be a laborious and costly
task, possibly delaying a startup by months and provoking
further opposition from Native American and environmental groups
who were instrumental in halting construction.
The 1,172-mile (1,886 km) Dakota Access pipeline was slated
to start up by the end of the year, transporting more than
470,000 barrels per day of crude oil through four states into
Illinois before it hooks up to another pipeline down to Texas.
But in a stunning twist last week, the U.S. Justice
Department and other federal agencies intervened to delay
construction in what industry and labor representatives called
an "unprecedented" move.
The halt on the $3.7 billion project was the result of a
groundswell of protest from Native American tribes and
environmentalists, some of whom now are vowing to continue the
fight until the project is permanently suspended.
While there are a few options for rerouting the line, most
still cross either culturally important lands to Native
Americans or large waterways. The more extensive a reroute, the
more likely it is that regulatory obstacles crop up.
"We're entering unchartered waters if a reroute happens at
this stage and I can't think of another example of a case where
this has happened," said Afolabi Ogunnaike, a senior analyst at
consultancy Wood Mackenzie. "Should a reroute take place, there
are some major challenges."
North Dakota's governor, Jack Dalrymple, told Reuters on
Friday that he hoped regulators would give the go-ahead for
construction to resume shortly. If that does not happen, an
alternative solution does not appear to be easy to come by.
Energy Transfer Partners, the company constructing
the line, declined to comment. It had said it is committed to
completing the project.
The protest is concentrated in Cannon Ball, North Dakota,
near Lake Oahe, a large and culturally-important reservoir
located on the Missouri River in central southern North Dakota,
where the line was supposed to cross.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers now needs to decide whether
it correctly followed the National Environmental Policy Act
(NEPA) and other federal laws. If they did not, the permit
process may need to be restarted, which could take at least 120
days. It is unclear when the NEPA review will be finished.
The other option -- rerouting the pipeline -- also presents
substantial challenges. The surrounding land where the pipeline
could cross has a number of national parks or wetlands,
commercial and residential uses, or Native American
reservations.
An early proposal involved sending the pipeline from the
Bakken shale, where more than a million barrels of oil is
produced daily, a bit further north and crossing the Missouri
north of the state capital of Bismarck. The current crossing is
about 30 miles south of the state capital. tmsnrt.rs/2cqkRJ7
"Knowing that the destination of the pipeline is to the east
and looking at where the majority of the oil is sourced from, at
some point, you have to cross the Missouri River," said Eric
Hansen, director of environmental services at Westwood
Professional Services, a surveying and engineering firm that
works in North Dakota.
Activists have said they will continue their protest,
fearing damage to the water supply in the event of a leak,
though there are many pipelines in the United States that carry
fuel under waterways.
"No one can live without water. We just want this to stop.
We won't leave until it does," said Valerie Eagle Shield, a
member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, the Native American
tribe whose lands would be directly affected.
Energy Transfer Partners preferred the more southerly route
eventually decided upon because it was 11 miles shorter and
would have less impact on the land, according to a U.S. Army
Corps environmental assessment from July. It also cost $23
million less than the first proposed pipeline route.
The path with fewest obstacles, experts say, is even further
north, heading from the small town of Stanley, located in the
Bakken, due east, avoiding the Missouri River altogether.
However, that would require substantial changes and new
state and federal permits, and would make it difficult to gather
oil from the Bakken, which is not an issue for the current
pipeline path. The state and federal regulatory review for the
current pipeline took more than two years, according to North
Dakota officials.
"A permitting process is quite complicated," Hansen said.
"As they come up with alternatives, they'll have similar issues
to face and re-permitting for any reroutes."
In addition, winter is coming, which will make construction
a challenge if the situation is not resolved.
Meanwhile, protesters, emboldened by their success, are
prepared to take their opposition into the cold winter months,
while locals in a section of the line in Iowa are also stepping
up their pressure.
"This is a large issue, and why expedite it when we have to
sit down and consider the ways to move forward. Why rush?" said
Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe,
in Fort Yates, North Dakota.
