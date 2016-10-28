Germany likely to miss e-cars target, says Merkel
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
(Repeats for wider distribution.)
HOUSTON Oct 28 Construction is continuing on the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) even as a dispute with Native Americans has blocked work on a section of the project, the chief executive of Phillips 66, which owns 25 percent of the project, said on Friday.
CEO Greg Garland told analysts on a conference call that construction was continuing outside the area where the U.S. government has blocked work under the Missouri River.
Police arrested 141 Native Americans and other protesters in North Dakota in a tense standoff that spilled into Friday morning between law enforcement and demonstrators seeking to halt construction of the disputed oil pipeline.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
* Nations welcome initiative to enhance Asia-Europe connectivity