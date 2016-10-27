Oct 27 The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
has banned aircraft from flying over an area in North Dakota
where protesters are demonstrating against the construction of a
$3.8 billion oil pipeline.
The Temporary Flight Restriction, issued by the FAA on
Wednesday, bars any aircraft other than those belonging to law
enforcement from flying within a 4-nautical-mile radius of the
town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The town is located near a
site where a section of the Dakota Access pipeline would be
buried underneath the Missouri River.
The restriction is effective until Nov. 5 because of
"hazards," which were not specified in the advisory.
A spokesman for the FAA did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and environmental activists
have been protesting construction of the 1,172-mile (1,886
km)pipeline for several months, saying it threatens the water
supply and historical tribal sacred sites. Dozens of protesters
have been arrested near the pipeline.
Native American protesters on Monday occupied privately
owned land in the path of the proposed pipeline, claiming they
were the land's rightful owners under an 1851 treaty with the
U.S. government.
The group of protesters refused to move after being asked to
do so by law enforcement on Wednesday, according to a statement
from the Morton County Sheriff's Department.
A spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff also did not
respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson and actor Mark
Ruffalo this week joined the demonstrations that have already
drawn considerable celebrity support.
The pipeline, being built by a group of companies led by
Energy Transfer Partners LP, would offer the fastest and
most direct route available so far to bring Bakken shale oil
from North Dakota to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Supporters say it would also be safer and more
cost-effective than transporting the oil by road or rail.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Tom
Brown)