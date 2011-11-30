* House plans new bill to wrest decision from president
* Bill would give power to FERC to issue permits
* Senate bill, with 37 sponsors, would force quick action
* White House: State Department needs more time for review
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 Republicans in the U.S.
Congress signaled on Wednesday that they plan to keep the
Keystone XL pipeline alive as a tool for skewering President
Barack Obama on jobs, the top political issue ahead of the 2012
elections.
The Canada-to-Texas pipeline has been vociferously opposed
by environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and the
Natural Resources Defense Council, who had threatened to make
it an election issue.
In the Senate, 37 Republicans backed a bill that would
require the Obama administration to allow work to begin on the
pipeline within 60 days of passage, a schedule that will be
difficult to achieve in the Democratic-controlled body.
In the House of Representatives, lawmakers were drafting a
new bill that would give the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) the authority to approve the pipeline,
wresting the project's fate out of the hands of the Obama
administration, an aide said.
The bill, being drafted by Nebraska Representative Lee
Terry, would require the energy regulator to issue an initial
permit for TransCanada Corp's $7 billion project
within 30 days of receiving the application for the pipeline,
the aide said.
Nebraska lawmakers had opposed the pipeline because of its
route through the state, but TransCanada and the state have now
agreed to an alternate path. "The issues in Nebraska have been
resolved," said Mike Johanns, a Nebraska state senator who
opposed the original route.
The decision now rests with the State Department, which had
originally planned to announce a decision by the end of the
year, but delayed its ruling pending a study of a new route.
That pushes the decision past the 2012 presidential election.
Approval of the pipeline would create 20,000 jobs at no
cost to the government and would displace oil imports from the
Middle East, Republican senators said at a news conference.
"We know that there's one major shovel-ready project ready
to go, and that's the Keystone pipeline," said Mitch McConnell,
Republican leader in the Senate.
WHITE HOUSE: NOT A POLITICAL DECISION
Environmental groups had said their supporters would be
less likely to support Obama's re-election campaign if the
pipeline went ahead.
"Incredibly, he (Obama) has delayed a decision until after
the 2012 election apparently in fear of offending a part of his
political base," said Richard Lugar, top Republican on the
Senate Foreign Relations committee, who sponsored the Senate
bill.
A White House spokesman denied the decision was politically
motivated, saying the State Department has said it needs more
time to review the route's impact on communities and the
environment.
"I recognize that there are people in Washington, D.C., who
want to apply a political label to every single thing that the
president or other members of his administration do," said Josh
Earnest, speaking to reporters on Air Force One.
"But at the end of the day this is a decision that falls
cleanly in line with the priorities that the president laid out
for the need to balance competing priorities," Earnest said.
A State Department spokesman did not immediately have a
comment on the bill.
There is hope that some Senate Democrats could sign on to
the bill, said Marty Durbin, executive vice president with the
American Petroleum Institution, a lobby group for oil
companies.
"In either case, having this legislation out there is going
to help keep the drumbeat going," Durbin said.
The bill will be fought by lawmakers who want to see a new
environmental review of the project.
"I will vigorously oppose any efforts by Republicans in
Congress to legislate a rubber-stamp approval for the Keystone
XL tar sands pipeline," said Bernie Sanders, one of the
Senate's most liberal members, who said the project would
increase greenhouse gas emissions.
The Republican senators argued Canada will ship its oil
east to China if the Keystone pipeline falters. That would lead
to more emissions than if the oil were processed through U.S.
refineries, said John Hoeven of North Dakota, whose state needs
the pipeline to ship oil from its booming shale development.