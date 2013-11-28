Nov 28 A store manager of a Pizza Hut
franchise in Indiana is mulling over a rehire offer from the
worldwide pizza chain after he was fired for refusing to open
the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
Tony Rohr, 28, said he was told to write a letter of
resignation after deciding to give his employees at the Elkhart,
Indiana, store the holiday off. He told South Bend, Indiana,
station WSBT-TV that he instead wrote a letter explaining why
the store, part of Yum Brands Inc, should be closed, and then he
was fired.
Pizza Hut's corporate office said in a statement it
"strongly recommended that the local franchisee reinstate the
store manager, and they have agreed."
Although the choice to open on a holiday is made at the
local level, most U.S. franchise locations are closed on
Thanksgiving, it said.
As Rohr prepared to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family
on Thursday, he told CNN he had not decided how to respond to
the rehire offer.
"That's something I can't decide right away," he said. "I'll
start looking into stuff tomorrow."
A call by Reuters to the store formerly managed by Rohr was
answered with a recorded message saying: "We are closed for the
holiday."
With U.S. retailers offering "Black Friday" discount deals
before Thanksgiving, critics circulated online petitions, and a
handful of franchise owners said they had defied corporate
orders by keeping their stores closed for the holiday.
"It bothers me that this country is allowing them to dictate
time away from our families," Holly Cassiano, who refused to
open her Sears franchise in Plymouth, New Hampshire,
told CNN.
Among other retailers, grocer Whole Foods Market Inc
. said its Thanksgiving work shifts were voluntary and
that it would compensate staff with time-and-a-half pay.
Discount chain Kmart, a Sears unit, said it had offered its
holiday workers the same arrangement.