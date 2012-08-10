Aug 10 CNN host and Time magazine contributing
editor-at-large Fareed Zakaria was suspended by his employers on
Friday after he acknowledged lifting material for a recent
column he wrote about gun control from another writer.
Time said it was suspending Zakaria for one month, "pending
further review," and CNN said it had also suspended him for his
journalistic misstep.
CNN put no time limit on its suspension.
The sanctions came after Zakaria issued a public apology for
borrowing from a recent New Yorker essay about gun control for a
column he wrote for Time this week.
"Media reporters have pointed out that paragraphs in my Time
column this week bear close similarities to paragraphs in Jill
Lepore's essay in the April 23rd issue of the New Yorker. They
are right. I made a terrible mistake," Zakaria wrote in his
apology.
"It is a serious lapse and one that is entirely my fault."
Ali Zelenko, a spokesman for Time, said the magazine
accepted Zakaria's apology but felt compelled to act against him
because he had violated its standards for all columnists.
"Their work must not only be factual but original; their
view must not only be their own but their words as well,"
Zelenko said.
CNN said its suspension of Zakaria was due to the fact that
he wrote a blog post on CNN.com that was similar to his Time
column and included "similar unattributed excerpts."
(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Anthony Boadle)