LOS ANGELES, July 25 Authorities have evacuated
and shut down a section of a national forest outside Los Angeles
for at least a week after a ground squirrel was found there
infected with the plague, county public health officials said on
Thursday.
The squirrel tested positive for plague after it was trapped
in the Angeles National Forest during "routine surveillance
activities," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
said in a written health advisory.
Health officials said that as a precaution, visitors were
ordered to leave three campgrounds and a recreation area of the
Angeles National Forest, which encompasses some 655,000 acres in
the San Gabriel Mountains just north of metropolitan Los
Angeles.
Plague, known as the "Black Death" when it was blamed for
killing some 25 million Europeans during the Middle Ages, is a
bacterial infection that can be transmitted to humans through
the bites of infected fleas.
A health department spokesman said no people were believed
to have been infected.
"It is important for the public to know that there have only
been four cases of human plague in Los Angeles County residents
since 1984, none of which were fatal," the health department
chief, Dr. Jonathan Fielding, said in a statement.
An average of seven cases of plague are reported each year
in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, mostly in western states. The disease is
typically not fatal if treated with antibiotics.
Officials said further testing of squirrels would be
conducted in the Angeles National Forest before the Broken
Blade, Twisted Arrow and Pima Loops campgrounds were re-opened
to the public.
According to the health department, plague has been known to
reside in the San Gabriel Mountains ground squirrel population.
Previous surveillance efforts have identified five other
squirrels carrying the disease since 1996.
The most recent squirrel found to be infected was trapped on
July 16 during routine checks in the park and confirmed to carry
the disease on July 23, according to the health advisory.
Last year, an Oregon man survived a bout with plague, one of
three reported in that state since the mid-1990s, none of which
were fatal.
