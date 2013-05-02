By Terry Baynes
May 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday appealed a court order directing the agency to make
"morning-after" emergency contraception pills available without
a prescription to all girls of reproductive age.
Lawyers with the Justice Department filed the appeal with
the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, according to
court documents.
The appeal is the latest foray in the years-long legal
battle over the pill known as "Plan B," a drug that has also
sparked political and religious clashes. If taken up to 120
hours after unprotected sex, it is designed to prevent
pregnancy.
The government is seeking to overturn U.S. District Judge
Edward Korman's ruling from April 5 that required the FDA to
make the emergency contraception available over-the-counter to
women of all ages within 30 days.
The Justice Department has asked the district court to
temporarily stop its order from taking effect while the appeal
is pending, said FDA spokeswoman Erica Jefferson.
The district judge's ruling came in response to a lawsuit
originally filed in 2005 by the Center for Reproductive Rights
and other groups seeking to strike down age and access limits to
the emergency contraception. They argued that there was no
scientific proof that girls of reproductive age could not safely
use the drug without supervision.
Korman's order reversed a surprise December 2011 decision by
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. At
the time, the FDA had decided to approve over-the-counter sales
with no age limits when Sebelius ordered it to reverse course,
barring girls under 17 from buying the pills without a
prescription.
President Barack Obama supported that restriction, invoking
his daughters. But the timing, 11 months ahead of the
presidential election, sparked criticism that he was trying to
placate social conservatives.
In his ruling, Korman called Sebelius' decision "arbitrary,
capricious and unreasonable."
"The motivation for the secretary's action was obviously
political," he wrote.
Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive
Rights, criticized the government's decision to appeal.
Obama's "administration has decided once again to deprive
women of their right to obtain emergency contraception without
unjustified and burdensome restrictions," she said in a
statement.
Before filing its appeal, the FDA said on Tuesday that it
would allow girls as young as 15 years old to buy without a
prescription the Plan B One-Step emergency contraceptive, made
by a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The agency said its decision to lower the age limit for Plan
B One-Step was based on scientific data submitted by Teva that
showed girls as young as 15 could safely use the drug without
the intervention of a healthcare provider. Cashiers will still
have to verify the customer's age before selling it, the FDA
said.
The case is Tummino et al. v. Hamburg et al., U.S. District
Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 12-763.