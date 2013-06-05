By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 5 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday said that some emergency contraception pills now can
be sold over-the-counter without age restrictions while the
federal government fights a lower court judge's order allowing
unrestricted sales.
In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
allowed the two-pill version of emergency contraception to be
sold without limits, including to girls under age 17, saying the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration had not met the legal standard
to justify limits.
But the court agreed with the FDA request to suspend
unrestricted sales of one-pill variants such as Teva
Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd 's Plan B One-Step,
during the appeal. It did not explain its reasoning.
FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Yao said the agency is reviewing
the decision.
Wednesday's decision is a partial defeat for the Obama
administration, which was accused of putting politics ahead of
the science when U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius in 2011 overruled her scientists and reversed
an earlier FDA decision to make the pills universally available.
The FDA, which is part of HHS, is appealing an April 5 order
by U.S. District Judge Edward Korman in Brooklyn, New York, that
it lift restrictions that barred girls under age 17 from buying
the pills, often referred to as "morning-after" pills, without
prescriptions.
Korman called the limits "arbitrary, capricious and
unreasonable," and accused Sebelius of acting with "obviously
political" motivation in overruling the FDA.
Sebelius' December 2011 decision came 11 months ahead of the
presidential election.
It sparked criticism that Obama was trying both to placate
more conservative voters who might favor tougher limits on
contraception, and to avoid socially divisive issues that could
cost him votes.
Some doctors advising the FDA had also concluded that
morning-after pills were safe for younger adolescents and did
not cause promiscuity.
Korman had temporarily delayed enforcing his decision so
that the FDA could appeal. Wednesday's order lifts that halt for
two-pill variants.
Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive
Rights, welcomed Wednesday's order.
"After more than a decade of politically motivated delays,
women will no longer have to endure intrusive, onerous, and
medically unnecessary restrictions to get emergency
contraception," she said in a statement.
The 2nd Circuit agreed to hear the appeal on an expedited
basis. It also on Wednesday issued a briefing schedule but soon
withdrew it, saying it appeared to have been issued in error.
The case is Tummino et al v. Hamburg et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 13-1690.