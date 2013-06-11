By Caroline Humer and Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, June 10
NEW YORK, June 10 The Obama administration will
stop trying to limit sales of emergency contraception pills,
making the morning-after-pill available to women of all ages
without a prescription.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a letter on Monday
that it planned to comply with a court's ruling to allow
unrestricted sales of Plan B One-Step and that it would withdraw
its appeal on the matter.
The move is the latest in a lengthy legal fight over the
morning-after pill, which was until recently only available
without a prescription to women 17 and older who presented proof
of age at a pharmacist's counter.
Plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against the FDA said the
limits unfairly kept women and girls from accessing the drug,
which is most effective when taken within 72 hours of
intercourse.
On April 5, U.S. District Judge Edward Korman said the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration had been "arbitrary, capricious and
unreasonable" in rejecting a citizen petition to make emergency
contraception available over-the-counter to girls of all ages.
Korman ordered the FDA to make emergency contraception
available without age and point-of-sale restrictions, but said
that the agency could lift restrictions on only the one-pill
version of the drug, Plan B One-Step, if the FDA believed there
was a significant difference between that and the two-pill
version.
The Department of Justice will not seek to lift restrictions
on the two-pill Plan B product, which it says is significantly
different from the one-pill version.
The FDA in April granted a petition from Plan B One-Step's
maker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, to make the
pill available without a prescription to girls as young as 15.
The FDA said it would lift the remaining age restriction on
Plan B One-Step once it received the appropriate application
from Teva. Teva declined to comment.
Annie Tummino, lead plaintiff and coordinator of the
National Women's Liberation, said, "This decision by the
administration affirms what feminists have been fighting for all
along - the morning-after pill should be available to females of
all ages, on the shelf at any convenience store, just like
aspirin or condoms."
Plan B has been a political lightning rod. In 2011, after
the FDA decided to approve over-the-counter sales with no age
limits, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius had ordered it to reverse course, barring girls under
17 from buying the pills without a prescription.
President Barack Obama supported that restriction, invoking
his daughters. But the timing, 11 months ahead of the
presidential election, sparked criticism that he was trying to
placate social conservatives.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye and Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)