By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 1 Reproductive-rights groups that
sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over access to the
"morning-after" pill will ask a judge to hold the agency in
contempt if it fails to comply with a court order directing it
to make emergency contraception available to women of all ages.
The FDA said on Tuesday it will allow girls as young as 15
years old to buy without a prescription the Plan B One-Step
emergency contraceptive, made by a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd.
The groups, which include the Center for Reproductive Rights
and the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, said the FDA must
remove all age limits and point-of-sale restrictions on
emergency contraception, also known as the "morning-after" pill,
by Monday.
If not, they said they would ask a federal judge in Brooklyn
to hold the agency in contempt of an April 5 order giving the
FDA 30 days to make emergency contraception available
over-the-counter to girls of all ages.
The FDA could also seek to temporarily stop the court order
from taking effect if it files an appeal. It has not done so
yet, and the FDA said on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of
Justice was considering its options.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Edward Korman came in
response to a lawsuit originally filed in 2005 by the
reproductive-rights groups.
A spokeswoman for the FDA declined to comment Wednesday.
The dispute is the latest twist in a long legal battle over
the morning-after pill that has sparked both political and
religious debates. If taken up to 120 hours after unprotected
sex, it is designed to prevent pregnancy.
The FDA said Tuesday's decision was made in response by an
administrative petition from Teva Women's Health, a unit of the
Israeli, drug-maker Teva, and was unrelated to Korman's ruling.
The agency said its decision to lower the age limit for Plan
B One-Step was based on scientific data submitted by Teva that
showed girls as young as 15 could safely use the drug without
the intervention of a healthcare provider. Cashiers will still
have to verify the customer's age before selling it, the FDA
said.
Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive
Rights, said in a statement, that the FDA's decision "does
nothing to address the significant barriers that far too many
women of all ages will still find if they arrive at the
drugstore without identification or after the pharmacy gates
have been closed for the night or weekend."