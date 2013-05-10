By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK May 10 A federal judge in New York on
Friday declined to temporarily halt a court order directing the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make emergency
contraception available over the counter to girls of all ages.
However, U.S. District Judge Edward Korman in Brooklyn said
he would give the FDA until May 13 to ask a federal appeals
court in Manhattan to stay the order, which had been scheduled
to take effect on Friday.
Korman ordered the FDA on April 5 to lift age and
point-of-access restrictions on all levonorgestrel-based
emergency contraception, also known as the "morning-after" pill
or "Plan B," to prevent unwanted pregnancies. The FDA has
appealed that ruling.
"In my view, the defendants' appeal is frivolous and taken
for the purposes of delay," Korman wrote in Friday's decision.
The case stems from a 2005 lawsuit filed by a coalition of
reproductive rights advocates who sought to lift age and access
restrictions on emergency contraception.
At the time of Korman's original April ruling, emergency
contraception was available without a prescription to women 17
years and older who presented identification at a pharmacist's
counter.
Late last month, the FDA said it would allow girls as young
as 15 to buy a one-pill version of emergency contraception, Plan
B One-Step, made by a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
without a prescription.
The agency said its decision was unrelated to the court
ruling and based on data from Teva showing teens that age could
take the drug safely.
In the April 5 ruling, Korman called the agency's
restrictions on emergency contraception "arbitrary, capricious
and unreasonable," and gave it 30 days to make the drug
available over the counter to women of all ages.
If taken up to 120 hours after unprotected sex, emergency
contraception is designed to prevent pregnancy.
FDA and Teva officials declined to comment.