NEW YORK, April 19 A bird strike forced a Delta
Air Lines flight bound for Los Angeles to make an emergency
return to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport 10
minutes after takeoff on Thursday, authorities said.
The pilot of Delta Flight 1063 reported an engine-related
problem and landed the Boeing 757 safely at the New York airport
from which it had departed at 3 p.m., said a spokeswoman for the
Federal Aviation Administration.
"Flight 1063 was on take-off when the aircraft encountered a
bird strike" in its right engine, said Anthony Black, a Delta
spokesman. "As a precaution, the captain returned to JFK."
There were no injuries reported.
It was not clear how many birds or what kind of birds were
involved.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
oversees airports in metropolitan New York, said the pilot
reported the "engine issue" 10 minutes into the flight.
In January 2009, a US Airways plane piloted by Chesley
"Sully" Sullenberger landed in the Hudson River after it struck
a flock of geese just after take-off at New York's LaGuardia
Airport and lost power in both engines.
All 155 passengers and crew survived the splash-landing that
came to be dubbed "Miracle on the Hudson."
Such strikes are not uncommon. The FAA maintains a page on
its website dedicated to wildlife strikes and said there were
121,000 strikes, mostly birds, between 1990 and 2010, averaging
26 strikes a day in recent years.