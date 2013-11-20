Nov 19 A private jet with perhaps four people
aboard crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after takeoff
from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, a U.S. Coast Guard
spokesman said.
The plane, a Learjet headed for the Mexican resort city of
Cozumel, went down several miles east of Fort Lauderdale shortly
after 8 p.m. (0100 GMT Wednesday), Lieutenant Commander Gabe
Somma said.
"A debris field has been located," he said, adding that the
Coast Guard had received reports that four people were aboard
the aircraft. Somma said he could not confirm the number, and
there was no immediate word on whether anyone had survived.
Coast Guard aircraft and surface craft have been deployed to
the scene, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, he
said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Steve Gorman and Mohammad
Zargham)