UPDATE 3-Bodies, debris from missing army plane pulled from sea off Myanmar
* Survival after 24 hours "very unlikely" - expert (Adds quote of distraught family member, flight details; updates toll)
July 12 A Madrid-bound Delta Air Lines passenger plane returned to New York's JFK airport on Thursday after suspicious wires were found in a toilet, and a couple was taken into custody, an authoritative source said.
The source told Reuters that the man being held was of Middle Eastern origin, while the woman was from Argentina.
The wires found in the toilet were not part of the plane's systems, the source said. They were found shortly after the plane had taken off for Madrid. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Jonathan Thatcher)
* Survival after 24 hours "very unlikely" - expert (Adds quote of distraught family member, flight details; updates toll)
CANCUN, Mexico, June 7 Low-cost, long-haul air travel has taken off across the Atlantic, shaking a club of major airlines meeting in Mexico this week and forcing established flag carriers to set up budget subsidiaries or lower fares.