By David Jones
| NEWARK, N.J.
NEWARK, N.J. May 18 A US Airways flight
made an emergency landing on its belly at Newark Liberty
International Airport early on Saturday after the plane's
landing gear failed to deploy, but no one was injured, airline
and government officials said.
Piedmont Airlines flight 4560, operating for US Airways from
Philadelphia with 34 passengers and three crew members, landed
safely at 1 a.m., and passengers were evacuated on the tarmac
and transported to the terminal, a Federal Aviation
Administration spokeswoman said in an email.
Belly landings are unusual and dangerous because of the
threat of fire from the plane fuselage skidding on a hard
surface, according to aviation experts.
The airport was closed for more than an hour, and the runway
was closed for more than eight hours following the incident,
officials said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a Twitter
post that it was investigating. A US Airways spokesman said the
plane is a Dash 8-100 with a capacity of 37 passengers. The
plane was made by De Havilland of Canada, which is owned by
Bombardier Inc.
The plane left Philadelphia late on Friday night and the
pilot made an emergency declaration after the left main landing
gear failed to deploy, according to airline and FAA officials.
The pilot circled the airport and then decided to land with no
gear deployed.
The incident comes nearly three weeks after a Scandinavian
Airlines plane with 252 people on board clipped the wing of an
ExpressJet, operated by Skywest Inc., with 31 passengers as they
were preparing to take off from the same airport. There were no
injuries.