SALMON, Idaho Jan 10 Searchers combing
snowbound mountains in Idaho on Friday found the wreckage of a
plane that crashed in early December, killing the pilot, a
Silicon Valley software executive, his two adult children and
their partners, a family member said.
Dale Smith, co-founder and chief executive of data storage
firm SerialTek, had been taking his family home in the
1980s-model Beechcraft Bonanza on Dec. 1 after spending
Thanksgiving in Oregon, company co-founder Rand Kriech said.
Smith complained of engine trouble and then lost contact
with air traffic controllers on the flight to Butte, Montana
with his son Daniel, daughter-in-law Sheree, daughter Amber and
her fiancé, Jonathan Norton, who were to be married on Jan. 4.
"I was told by family members they did not suffer. That
leads me to believe they died on impact," Norton's uncle, Brad
Norton, said.
The search team - including Smith's brother, Dellon Smith -
did not expect to find survivors because of weather conditions
in the remote area of central Idaho, about 120 miles northeast
(200 km) of Boise, Norton said.
Rescuers had homed in on the area by tracking cell phone
signals of those aboard as well as an emergency locator signal
from the airplane that was picked up on Dec. 3, Valley County
Sheriff's Office spokesman Rob Feeley said.
"The plane is in pieces and buried in snow. They have not
yet found all the parts," Dale Smith's wife, Janis Smith, said
in an online statement.
"I am so grateful that Dellon was the one who found his
brother," she said.
An approaching winter storm may hinder recovery efforts,
Norton said.
The official search effort was called off in mid-December
because of the rough terrain and weather conditions, but the
family continued the search privately by ground and by air.
Kriech described Smith as a devout Mormon, an engineer, and
a humanitarian who would ferry needy people in his plane to get
medical treatment in Mexico, and who flew to the Gulf Coast to
offer help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
