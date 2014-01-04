NEW YORK Jan 4 A small plane made an emergency
landing on a busy New York City expressway on Saturday but there
were no immediate reports of serious injuries, emergency
officials said.
The single-engine plane with three people on board landed on
the Major Deegan Expressway in the borough of the Bronx around
3:20 p.m. (2020 GMT). The situation was quickly brought "under
control," according to the New York City Fire Department.
There were no reports of car accidents linked to the
surprise landing of the four-seat 1966 Piper PA, although
traffic was backed up in both directions as crews worked to
remove the plane.
There were no immediate details on why the plane was forced
to land on the highway or where it was headed.
(Reporting By Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and
Gunna Dickson)