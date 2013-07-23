NEW YORK, July 23 A runway at New York City's LaGuardia Airport, shut after a landing gear on a Southwest Airlines jet collapsed on touchdown Monday evening, was reopened Tuesday morning, an airport spokesman said.

Eight people, including three crew members, suffered minor injuries after the incident, Southwest said.

Flight delays of up to an hour were expected for the rest of the morning, said Steve Coleman, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the area's airports.

The airport, one of the busiest in the region, was closed for more than an hour Monday evening after the Southwest Airlines Co plane, which took off from Nashville, Tennessee, suffered the bumpy landing.

The hobbled plane, a Boeing Co 737 with 150 passengers and crew, was towed to a hangar, Coleman said. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the incident.

The landing gear is made by a unit of United Technologies Corp. Boeing and United Tech officials said they were looking into the incident.