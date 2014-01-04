(Adds details on injuries, plane)
NEW YORK Jan 4 A small plane made an emergency
landing on a New York City expressway on Saturday, resulting in
minor injuries to the three onboard and backing up a traffic on
the major thoroughfare, emergency officials said.
The single-engine plane landed on the Major Deegan
Expressway in the borough of the Bronx around 3:20 p.m. (2020
GMT). The situation was quickly brought "under control,"
according to the New York City Fire Department.
The plane had departed Danbury, Connecticut, for a look of
the Statue of Liberty and was on its way back when it
experienced an onboard emergency, according to the New York City
Office of Emergency Management.
The three persons in the plane were treated at the scene for
minor injuries and then transported to a nearby hospital for
further evaluation, officials said.
There were no reports of car accidents linked to the
surprise landing of the four-seat 1966 Piper PA, although
traffic was backed up in both directions as crews worked to
remove the plane.
