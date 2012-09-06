PHILADELPHIA, Sept 6 A US Airways plane
bound for Dallas was ordered back to Philadelphia International
Airport early on Thursday after police received a report of
explosives onboard, authorities said.
The call came to Philadelphia police at about 7 a.m. local
time (1100 GMT) and the plane, Flight 1267, which had taken off
for Dallas a short time earlier, was diverted back to the
airport, authorities said.
The FBI said authorities were speaking to one person of
interest in the incident and that no explosives had been found
on the plane.
"The plane is cleared," FBI spokesman J.J. Klaver said.
Live television images showed the plane parked on the runway
at Philadelphia's airport, with passengers on a bus being
transported away from the aircraft.