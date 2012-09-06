PHILADELPHIA, Sept 6 A US Airways plane
bound for Dallas was ordered back to Philadelphia International
Airport early on Thursday after police received a call about
explosives on board that they later determined was a hoax.
The incident began with a phone call to Philadelphia police
at about 7:30 a.m. local time (1130 GMT), when a caller reported
that a passenger on board the flight had illegal devices or a
hazardous substance, according to authorities.
The plane, Flight 1267, which had taken off for Dallas a
short time earlier, was diverted back to the airport,
authorities said. One passenger was taken from the plane for
questioning.
Authorities evacuated and searched the plane, found no
explosives and later determined the initial call appeared to be
a prank being played on the passenger, who was in his 20s.
"There was no emergency. There was a threat, but that threat
was unfounded," Philadelphia Police Inspector Joe Sullivan told
a news conference.
"That flight was never in any danger. And I just want to
stress right now that the male that was briefly taken in for
investigation has committed no crime... This is an ongoing
investigation, but at this time all indications are that this
was a hoax."
He added, "a pretty nasty trick was played on a passenger."
Todd Lehmacher, a spokesman for U.S. Airways, said Flight
1267 eventually left for Dallas at about 11:15 a.m. (1515 GMT),
after most of the original passengers reboarded the plane.
The passenger who was questioned was in the process of
rebooking his flight, police said.