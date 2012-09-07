By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA, Sept 7
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 7 A man avenging his
girlfriend over a questionable Facebook photograph was charged
on Friday with falsely reporting explosives aboard a plane that
was ordered to return to Philadelphia Airport, authorities said.
Kenneth Smith Jr., 26, was charged with using a telephone to
c onvey false information about the woman's former boyfriend,
who was a passenger aboard the US Airways flight from
Philadelphia to Dallas on Thursday.
Shortly after the plane had departed, it was ordered back to
Philadelphia when police received a call that the former
boyfriend, Christopher Shell, 29, was carrying explosives on
board.
No dangerous materials were found and the incident was soon
deemed to be a hoax, authorities said.
"Smith stated that his motive for doing so was to avenge
Person 1's (Shell) ex-girlfriend of whom Person 1 had posted a
compromising picture on Facebook," said an FBI affidavit.
Smith, who lives in Philadelphia, could face a maximum of 10
years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 and possible
restitution, said the Patricia Hartman, spokeswoman for the U.S.
Attorney's Office.
While not charged in plane incident, Shell was arrested when
he finally arrived in Dallas on an outstanding warrant of
marijuana possession.
Shell, who now lives in Philadelphia and turned 29 on
Thursday, was taken off the plane for questioning, but once
cleared was allowed to fly to Dallas on a later plane.