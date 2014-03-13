March 13 A U.S. Airways plane with 149 people on
board that was about to take off from Philadelphia International
Airport had its nose gear collapse on the runway on Thursday,
but no one was injured in the incident, an airport spokeswoman
said.
The mishap at about 6:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT) halted
operations at the airport and the plane remains at the end of a
runway, said airport spokeswoman Victoria Lupica. She said
passengers were relocated to a terminal and operations at the
airport were expected to resume soon.
"As quickly as we move the aircraft, then everything will be
fine," Lupica said.
The plane involved in the incident was U.S. Airways Flight
1702, according to Philadelphia television station CBS 3, which
showed a photograph of the plane with crumpled nose gear on what
appeared to be a dirt area just off a runway.
That flight was listed as destined for Fort Lauderdale,
Florida, on the U.S. Airways website. U.S. Airways is owned by
American Airlines Group Inc.