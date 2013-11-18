Nov 18 Passengers evacuated an American Airlines plane on the tarmac of Port Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday in response to a bomb threat on the plane that arrived as scheduled from Dallas, officials said.

"We are responding to a threat of a bomb. Out of an abundance of caution an American plane is being held on the tarmac," the airport said.

The Columbus Fire Department sent a bomb squad to "sweep" the MD-80 after a threatening note was found on board, a fire department spokeswoman told Reuters.

The evacuated passengers boarded a bus that took them to the terminal, the airport said.

There was no report of any injuries and all other airport operations were normal, the airport said. (Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Bob Burgdorfer)