Nov 18 Passengers evacuated an American Airlines
plane on the tarmac of Port Columbus International Airport in
Columbus, Ohio, on Monday in response to a bomb threat on the
plane that arrived as scheduled from Dallas, officials said.
"We are responding to a threat of a bomb. Out of an
abundance of caution an American plane is being held on the
tarmac," the airport said.
The Columbus Fire Department sent a bomb squad to "sweep"
the MD-80 after a threatening note was found on board, a fire
department spokeswoman told Reuters.
The evacuated passengers boarded a bus that took them to the
terminal, the airport said.
There was no report of any injuries and all other airport
operations were normal, the airport said.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Bob
Burgdorfer)