By Jon Herskovitz
Sept 11 Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in
federal court on Friday seeking to a block a move by Arkansas
Governor Asa Hutchinson that cut state funding for certain
programs the reproductive health provider has in the state, the
group said.
Arkansas was one of several Republican-controlled states
that have cut funds for the organization in the wake of the
release of videos by anti-abortion activist group Center for
Medical Progress, in which a Planned Parenthood official is seen
talking about transactions involving fetal tissue.
Planned Parenthood has denied any wrongdoing.
"Governor Hutchinson has no business telling women in
Arkansas where they can and cannot go for cancer screenings,
birth control, HIV tests and other care," said Cecile Richards,
president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
The group said it has two health centers in Arkansas that
provide services including cancer screenings, testing for
sexually transmitted diseases and providing federally approved
birth control methods.
In August, Hutchinson said the state would cut off contracts
with Planned Parenthood because its values did not represent
those of the people of Arkansas.
The Arkansas contracts involved services including nurse
practitioners, pharmacy and family planning and were delivered
through the Arkansas Medicaid program. No state funds were used
for abortions, except in the case of incest, rape or when the
life of the mother was at stake.
Planned Parenthood has taken similar legal action in
Louisiana and Alabama.
The organization has come under massive criticism from
Republicans and has been investigated by several
Republican-controlled states following the release of the
videos.
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said on Friday an
investigation she ordered had found violations of laws or
regulations by all three abortion clinics in that state, with
two of the facilities facing possible closure without swift
corrective action.
The alleged violations included improper infectious waste
disposal practices. Planned Parenthood, which operates at least
one of the clinics, did not immediately respond for comment on
the findings.
Conservatives have pushed to cut off federal funding for
Planned Parenthood as the U.S. Congress works on a stopgap
funding bill for the federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
Democrats have made clear, however, that a Republican attack
on Planned Parenthood's funding, which totals more than $500
million a year, would likely prompt a veto by President Barack
Obama. That in turn could lead to a government shutdown due to
the political bickering between Republicans and Democrats.
