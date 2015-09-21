By Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON, Sept 21
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Congressional Democrats on
Monday called for the chief of the U.S. anti-abortion group
responsible for undercover videos slamming Planned Parenthood to
testify alongside officials from the women's healthcare
organization in a hearing next week.
The hearing, set for Sept. 29 in the House of
Representatives, is expected to draw a lot of attention because
it will happen a day before the end of the federal fiscal year,
when the U.S. government may run out of money.
Conservative Republicans are threatening to shut down the
government if Planned Parenthood's federal funding is not cut
off, a demand they base on what they say are revelations from
the videos made and released by the Center for Medical Progress.
David Daleiden, a 26-year-old anti-abortion activist who
founded the center and produced the videos, should appear at the
hearing, 18 Democratic representatives said in a letter to
Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz.
If Republicans do not add Daleiden to the hearing testimony
list, Democrats said in the letter that they will invite
Daleiden to appear at a separate Democratic hearing on the same
day.
"It is fundamentally unfair to hold a public hearing to
essentially indict Planned Parenthood in the court of public
opinion without hearing directly from their accuser, David
Daleiden," the Democrats wrote in the letter.
They said Daleiden had "deceptively edited secretly recorded
videos in an ultimately unsuccessful three-year crusade to
entrap Planned Parenthood."
A representative for the chairman's office declined to
comment on the letter. The Center for Medical Progress did not
respond to phone calls requesting comment.
Planned Parenthood has come under fire since the release of
the secretly recorded videos that critics say show officials for
the women's healthcare organization discussing the illegal sale
of tissue from aborted fetuses. The issue has become a focus for
both Republican and Democratic presidential candidates.
Planned Parenthood has said it has done nothing wrong. It
has fought back by suing in several states to oppose funding
cuts and commissioning an analysis that it says showed the
videos were deceptively edited.
In the letter, Democrats said Planned Parenthood has tried
to comply with the demands of the committee, which has been
investigating the organization since August. Planned Parenthood
has supplied more than 20,000 pages of documents on its funding,
federal tax status and highest-paid employees, according to the
letter.
Democrats requested a response to their letter by Wednesday.
