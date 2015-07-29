(Repeats to add dropped word "to" in headline)
By Richard Cowan and Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON, July 29 Senate Republicans seeking
to cut all funding to reproductive health group Planned
Parenthood over the alleged sale of aborted fetal tissue offered
on Wednesday to divert the money to other providers of women's
health.
The Republican plan to take $500 million a year from Planned
Parenthood and give it to the likes of hospitals and community
health centers was criticized by family planning experts who
said it showed a lack of understanding of how women's health
services work.
Long a target of conservatives, Planned Parenthood has
come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks due to secretly
recorded videos about its role in supplying aborted fetal tissue
for medical research.
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, a Republican, introduced a bill
to defund the organization which is likely to be voted on early
next week.
The bill "would ensure taxpayer dollars for women's health
are spent on women's health, not a scandal-plagued political
lobbying giant," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
Anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress has released
a series of videos that it says show Planned Parenthood staff
negotiating prices as they try to sell fetal material from
abortions for profit.
The healthcare organization says it broke no laws, as
abortion providers are allowed to charge costs to cover expenses
associated with fetal tissue donation.
Republicans in the Senate might not have enough support from
Democrats to even allow debate on the bill to formally begin,
but a simmering fight over Planned Parenthood might become one
of the flashpoints that sets off a government shutdown in the
fall.
Ernst envisages diverting Planned Parenthood's funding to
"other eligible entities" such as county health departments,
community health centers, hospitals and physicians' offices.
Republicans have been gunning for the group for years, but
do not want to be seen as anti-women with the 2016 presidential
election approaching.
The National Family Planning and Reproductive Health
Association, which represents family-planning centers serving
low-income and uninsured patients, said other health centers
could not fill the gap left by cutting money to Planned
Parenthood.
"In many communities, there are not other health care
providers that would be equipped to fill the void created by the
prohibition of funding for a qualified, trusted family planning
provider," the group's head, Clare Coleman, said in a statement.
A George Washington University study in 2012 of the possible
effects in Texas of defunding Planned Parenthood showed that
tens of thousands of low-income women could lose access to
affordable family planning services.
(Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Tom Brown)